MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Community College System board of trustees voted this morning to remove the interim tag and make Jimmy Hodges Calhoun Community College’s permanent president.
Chancellor Jimmy Baker recommended Hodges at the board’s monthly meeting.
Calhoun’s presidency has been open since Jim Klauber resigned in May 2018 for a job in Maryland. Joe Burke stepped in that same month and served as interim president until retiring last year.
Hodges has been serving as interim president since June 2021 when replaced Burke. Hodges was regional workforce director for the state’s community college system,
Hodges began his career as a machinist and served in various manufacturing roles for roughly 20 years. In 2000, he became a drafting instructor at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology in Scottsboro.
He then joined the faculty at Wallace State as Drafting Department chairman and instructor and was later promoted to dean of Applied Technologies.
