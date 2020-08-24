Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a household hazardous waste collection Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Athens Middle School parking lot at 100 U.S. 31.
Gates will close promptly at noon. The event is for Limestone County residents only.
Materials accepted are paint and related products such as oil or water-based paints, mineral spirits, turpentine and thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains and aerosols; automotive products such as transmission fluid, brake fluid and anti-freeze; household cleaners such as oven cleaners, toilet cleaners, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products; and household chemicals such as acids, pool chemicals, solvents, mercury thermometers and thermostats and fluorescent lights. Motor oil should be taken to the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center on Lucas Ferry Road for recycling.
Materials not accepted are explosives, radioactive or biological waste, medical waste and medications.
Residents are asked to try to bring materials in their original containers and if the containers are damaged, put materials in a box that has been lined with two garbage bags or in a container with a lid. If household wastes are leaking, put the box or container in cat litter, sawdust or other absorbent materials for transport.
For more information, call KALB at 256-233-8000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.