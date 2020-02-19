A Limestone County Schools official on Tuesday alleged in a complaint against the school board president and interim superintendent that they retaliated against him for taking part in a federal investigation involving the school board’s “misuse of state and federal funds.”
The complaint by Samuel Mark Isley, executive director of human resources, also said he has been targeted because he notified the Alabama State Department of Education in an email that interim Superintendent Michael Owens and the board were violating board policy, state law and placing the board’s Title I funds in jeopardy by hiring teachers who do not meet specified criteria.
Isley was placed on paid administrative leave last month.
In the complaint, filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Isley also claims he’s being retaliated against for advising school officials that the board’s evaluation process for district and classified staff and principals isn’t in compliance with board policy or Alabama law.
Isley is demanding a jury trial and asking for compensatory and punitive damages. He filed an emergency application for a restraining order and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the defendants to stop them from firing him.
Owens said he is aware that the complaint has been filed.
Owens, reading from a prepared statement released by the school board Tuesday, said: “we have seen the lawsuit filed earlier today by Dr. Mark Isley. Our answer, when filed, will be, among other defenses, that the allegations in the complaint are false.”
Isley said that when he was placed on leave, he was directed to return any school board-owned electronic devices and escorted from the property by a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy and “visually searched” by two deputies as he unloaded items from a board vehicle.
Also, Isley said in the complaint that a statement was issued by the district about his being placed on leave indicating that Isley was the subject of an "ongoing investigation.”
The complaint names Owens, school board president Bret McGill and unnamed parties, who are all described as individuals who took part in “slandering, libeling and/or discriminating” against Isley.
The complaint said the school board’s attorney was contacted to determine the reason behind Isley's leave, and the board’s attorney indicated in an email that “there is no obligation on the part of a superintendent to provide a reason for placing someone on paid administrative leave.”
To date, neither the board nor its attorney have advised Isley of the reason he was placed on administrative leave, but Owens recently indicated he would recommend Isley’s termination at the March 10 school board meeting, according to the complaint.
“Ridiculously, the board wants Dr. Isley to provide a written statement to explain why he should not be terminated when he has not been advised of any reason for his termination,” the complaint stated.
According to the lawsuit, Isley is a whistleblower and is subject to Alabama code protections.
