A project to widen Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and add turn lanes at Tanner Crossroads, where Huntsville-Brownsferry crosses U.S. 31, is behind schedule but expected to be complete by late next year, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“The project is a little behind due to utility conflicts and relocations, some of which are still ongoing,” said ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett.
The original projected time of completion was by summer 2023. Now, he said, ALDOT anticipates “completion in late 2023.”
The project will widen Huntsville-Brownsferry Road to four lanes. There will be a fifth center turn lane for most of the length between Interstate 65 and U.S. 31.
“We are currently in the grade and drain stage of the project, which includes earthwork and drainage, on the (new) eastbound lanes,” Burkett said.
There will be three Swan Creek crossings on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Burkett said. Girders have already been set for one.
“There will be some dates, like we had a couple of weeks ago, when traffic will be interrupted with stoppages for placing girders on the other spans. There is also a two-span bridge and a bridge culvert to be constructed,” Burkett said.
Burkett said after everything is constructed on the eastbound side, ALDOT will shift traffic to that side and will begin work on the old westbound lanes.
The cost of petroleum has risen and may affect the cost of the project, Burkett said. “If petroleum prices remain high, that is something we do anticipate as we are seeing these costs go up on other projects around the state.”
The project has not been affected by asphalt prices, Burkett said, because they are not at the point of the project where they are paving. He said if the price of asphalt rises, technically it will not put the project over budget.
“Unlike other products, asphalt is indexed, and the contract amount will increase or decrease depending on asphalt prices at the time of work versus at the time of project letting,” Burkett said.
The intersection of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and U.S. 31, Tanner Crossroads, will be widened for turning lanes. There will be dual lanes on Huntsville-Brownsferry turning south, one through lane, and one right turn lane heading north on the east side of the intersection.
On the west side of the intersection, there will be a right turn lane on Huntsville-Brownsferry turning south, a through lane, and a left turn lane. On U.S. 31, there will be right turn lanes going onto Huntsville-Brownsferry both from the north and south.
Fuel City, in Athens city limits, was torn down on the southwest corner of U.S. 31 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road so the intersection can be widened.
Matt Davidson, Athens city planner, said a site plan for a new gas station farther back on the same property was approved April 14.
“Site plans under 25,000 square feet don’t go to the Planning Commission so this was approved through the development review team signing off on it,” Davidson said. The site plan did not have to go to the City Council for approval either, he said.
The previous store was 3,200 square feet. The new convenience store will be 5,000 square feet and have a canopy over 100 feet long covering 20 fuel pumps, Davidson said.
Nash Reddy owns the gas station, which will now be called Tanner Crossing Shell.
“I am planning on starting construction in July or August. I’m anticipating that the store will be finished being built around March and April 2023,” Reddy said.
Around the intersection a house and a restaurant were also demolished for the widening. Davidson said there have been no site plans submitted for any other businesses wanting to build around the intersection.
Buc-ee’s, a 54,000-square-foot country store and gas station, is slated to open by the end of the year at the southeastern corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
The Huntsville-Brownsferry project, Burkett said, was one of the first Rebuild Alabama projects that Gov. Kay Ivey announced. It is paid for by additional gas tax revenue and is 100% state funded, he said.
