ATHENS — A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with recent armed robberies in Athens and Limestone County, according to authorities.
Tony Deshawn Lamar, 24, was charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and is in Limestone County Jail with no bail set.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department have been working a joint investigation in the recent robberies that have occurred throughout the city and county during the past couple of weeks.
The Limestone Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General on Alabama 99 was robbed Sept. 15, and the Dollar General on U.S. 72 West was robbed Sept. 24. The Mapco station on South Jefferson Street also was robbed during this time.
Athens Police Sgt. Dusty Meadows observed a vehicle matching the description in Athens on Tuesday night. Meadows was able to obtain enough information on the vehicle before the suspect eluded him, and he relayed the information to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday morning, deputies and investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department took Lamar into custody at Redline Steel, where he was employed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.