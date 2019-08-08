ATHENS — The man arrested last month while driving with his estranged wife's corpse in her car has been brought to Limestone County on a capital murder charge for fatally shooting her and an Ardmore man, authorities said.
Fred Somerville, 47, of Huntsville, remained in the Limestone County Jail on Wednesday with no bond, the Sheriff’s Office said. Until Tuesday, Somerville had been jailed in Pickens County since his arrest.
“We had a hold on him, and we picked him up at the Pickens County Jail,” transporting him to Limestone County, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young.
“Everybody involved (in Limestone and Pickens counties) decided it was best to do it this way,” filing the capital murder charge in Limestone County, Young said.
Somerville, who was booked at the Limestone County Jail at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, had been charged in Pickens County with first-degree theft, abuse of a corpse, reckless endangerment and attempt to elude, according to jail records. Pickens County is between Tuscaloosa County and the Mississippi line.
He was arrested July 19 at about 11 a.m. after a pursuit by the Aliceville Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said last month.
When Somerville was apprehended, his estranged wife, LaKresha Somerville, who lived in Ardmore, Tennessee, was found dead in the front passenger seat of her vehicle, which Fred Somerville was driving, and she had been dead several hours, Blakely said last month. According to an Associated Press article, Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones said Somerville was fleeing from authorities in the stolen car before officers fired at him.
LaKresha Somerville’s mother had reported her missing around midnight on July 18.
According to a complaint filed in Limestone County District Court last month, Investigator Caleb Durden said there’s probable cause to believe that Fred Somerville on or about July 18 intentionally caused the deaths of Bruce Cosman of Ardmore, Alabama, and LaKresha Somerville, by shooting them with a firearm. A warrant from July 22 said investigators had probable cause to believe both deaths occurred in Limestone County.
Cosman, 74, was found lying in the backyard of his Ardmore Avenue residence on July 18, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His wife had reported that the couple heard noises and he went outside to investigate, and then she heard multiple gunshots, the office said.
Blakely said at the news conference: “We can put (Fred Somerville) at our victim’s residence (in Ardmore, Alabama) at the time of the murder.”
According to Young, the Somervilles and Cosman didn’t know each other.
Court records show Fred Somerville’s address is 4507 Calvert Road in Huntsville.
Somerville was arrested in September 2018 in Madison County and charged with possession of a controlled substance, with his trial scheduled for Sept. 30. He was out on $2,500 bond at the time he was arrested in Pickens County.
