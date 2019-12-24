GREENBRIER — A Huntsville woman was killed Tuesday morning when the vehicle she was driving west on Interstate 565 crossed into eastbound traffic and was struck by two vehicles, according to Huntsville police.
Authorities said Iesha Shavon Powell, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said she was driving a 2005 gray Saturn at the 7.4 mile marker near County Line Road. Police said she lost control of the vehicle at about 5:49 a.m., crossed the median and left the ground. The police report said the vehicle hit a cable barrier before entering the eastbound lane.
Police said Huntsville Emergency Services transported the other two drivers to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Their names were not released.
Eastbound traffic was blocked for four hours, the Alabama Department of Transportation reported. All lanes were cleared by 9:50 a.m.
Police said the crash is under investigation and no charges are expected.
