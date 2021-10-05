Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a Huntsville woman was killed and another person seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 565 early this morning.
Huntsville police identified the woman as Brittney Burton, 28. West said the wreck occurred east of Greenbrier Parkway in the Huntsville-annexed area of Limestone County about 2:15 a.m. and that Burton was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A four-dour Acura was traveling east and left the road and a female was ejected,” West said. “The other person was transported to Huntsville Hospital.”
Huntsville Police said the injured person is in critical condition.
