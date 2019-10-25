Beginning Monday, state contractor Wiregrass Construction will work daytime hours for resurfacing of Interstate 65 northbound in Limestone County, the Alabama Department of Transportation reports.
The contractor is switching from night hours due to temperature limitations for materials. Weather permitting, Wiregrass will work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to pave the final layer on a roughly 4.5-mile segment of I-65 northbound from south of Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) to Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens.
Northbound motorists are advised to expect delays due to lane closures and plan accordingly. Please be prepared to reduce speed and merge.
The work is part of a $15.3 million project to resurface 12.4 miles of I-65 between milepost 339 (north of the Tennessee River Bridge) and Exit 351 at U.S. 72. Completion is anticipated next year.
