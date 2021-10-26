The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all northbound Interstate 65 traffic between Interstate 565 and Athens will be detoured at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) on Wednesday because of work to widen the overpass at the exit.
ALDOT said, weather permitting, northbound traffic will be detoured onto the Exit 347 ramps from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 northbound so workers can complete removal of temporary safety measures over I-65 northbound.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and expect delays in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.