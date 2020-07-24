The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Wiregrass Construction will begin resurfacing Interstate 65 in the Athens area on Sunday, weather permitting.
The $9 million project will resurface more than 7½ miles, from Exit 351, U.S. 72, in Athens to just north of Wales Road, north of Athens. Work will be done from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
Motorists should expect nighttime delays and drive with caution, and be prepared to reduce speed and merge.
