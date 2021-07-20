Southbound motorists on Interstate 65 between I-565 and Athens will be detoured onto Exit 347 ramps on Thursday and Monday through July 30 because of bridge work at the Huntsville Brownsferry Road, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT said the slight detour will be implemented from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound while contractor Miller & Miller installs bridge girders to widen the overpass.
The left lane of the northbound roadway also will be closed while the detour is in place. State troopers will assist with traffic control.
