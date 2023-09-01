ATHENS — Despite opposition from a church, the Athens City Council this week approved a liquor license for a Marion Street cigar lounge.
The council voted 3-2 to approve a lounge retail liquor license for Studio 16 Cigar Lounge at 112 N. Marion Street. Prior to the vote, members of the Marion Street Church of Christ spoke out in opposition to the license due to the lounge's proximity to their church — five doors south of the church and within the Downtown District.
A public hearing was held in late April regarding the lounge's sale of alcohol. The owner of the Studio 16 Cigar Lounge, Steve Pearson, spoke at the public hearing but did not speak at Monday's meeting.
Pearson said of the cigar lounge, "We don't have anything like that here in Athens. Anyone who knows anybody involved in cigars knows that most people involved in cigars are very distinctive people. Most are business men and women."
He continued, "Our establishment is going to be very classy. It's not going to be anything shabby. If you've been to our store, you know the way we do things."
Marion Street Church of Christ members asked that the lounge consider another location in Athens and that the license for the current location be denied.
"This lounge is going to be within 50 feet of a historic church building where a vibrant congregation holds attendance," church member Steve Moseley said. "I just feel there is going to be a conflict."
Mosely expressed concern about parking and the risk that church members would encounter an intoxicated person.
"I think they are going to cause problems for our congregation," he said. "That vibrant congregation is going to be suffering from that. We have many young families and small children in our congregation, and they are not going to want to come to a congregation where there are even a few confrontations outside the building because of parking or whatever. Somebody who maybe had one too many, is buzzed? I just think this is not a wise decision to put this establishment that close to a historic church building."
Council members Chris Seibert, Dana Henry and James Lucas voted to approve the alcohol license for Studio 16 Cigar Lounge while council members Harold Wales and Wayne Harper opposed.
Wales found the church's concerns "reasonable" and voted no after reading a prepared statement.
"There are no businesses that sell alcohol beverages in this area near the church and no other in town, that I know of, that has a focus on both alcohol and smoking," Wales said. "I am in favor of new restaurants opening in our downtown area, and I appreciate that this business wants to invest in Athens. Our city voted to go wet several years ago, and the council has given its approval for lots of alcohol licenses downtown. That doesn't mean that a licensed applicant has the right to go wherever they want to go. We still have to consider the effects of the proposed license on its neighbors."
Seibert said that the distance the city's ordinance requires has been met and told the current council that they are the members who set those requirements.
"We wrote the ordinance that allows where alcohol is sold. We all approved it, the five of us sitting here," Seibert said. "If someone has done everything by the letter of the laws we created, and we did, I just have a hard time saying, 'We just don't want you to get to do it.' If we are going to do that, we need to change our ordinance, because we wrote it."
