The traditional Veterans Day parade in Athens took place on Saturday in perfect weather. Turnout was strong, with families lining the streets to wave, salute and cheer on the passing veterans. Veterans Day will be observed Wednesday, the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.