Calhoun Community College held graduation at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the first time on Thursday to provide room for more of graduates' families and friends. According to Calhoun’s Office of Admissions, more than 1,480 students qualified for graduation this year. Of that number, around 450 participated in last week's ceremony inside the Propst Arena.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
