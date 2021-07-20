Shoppers and diners had a chance to get their weekend fun and shopping off to an early start Friday. The second Food Truck Friday of July was held at lunchtime at Founders Park in front of the Old State Bank. Those shopping for back-to-school items were able to take advantage of the sales tax holiday beginning on Friday.
Photos by John Godbey/Decatur Daily
