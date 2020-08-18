First day of school
With a mix of in-person and distance learning, Athens City Schools students started the new school year Monday. The coronavirus pandemic has created new ways of doing many things, but except for the masks, the sights and sounds of the first day of school haven't changed a bit.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More images at www.decaturdaily.com
