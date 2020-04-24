ATHENS — Randy Shearouse, a superintendent for the last 14 years in Georgia, will take on that job starting June 1 with Limestone County Schools, where he says there’s great potential for growth.
“I’ve had a great career here (in Effingham County Schools), as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent,” said Shearouse, of Springfield, Georgia. “I like being a superintendent. I wanted to do another superintendency, and Limestone is a great place to do that.”
Shearouse, 53, looked into different opportunities, and “Limestone appealed to me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to making Limestone County my home.”
He said the Limestone County district is similar in size to Effingham’s school system at the time he became superintendent there. He was hired as superintendent in 2005, and officially took over the job in January 2006, when the student enrollment was just under 10,000. Now, the district has about 13,000 students, including pre-kindergarten, he said.
“There’s great growth potential” for the Limestone district, he said.
The county’s population last July, according to Census estimates, was 98,915, up 19.5% from April 2010. The population included 22.6% who were under 18 years old.
Mike Owens, a former longtime Limestone County Schools administrator and teacher who retired at the end of 2011 as assistant superintendent, was hired as the interim superintendent as the board searched for a successor to Tom Sisk, who retired from the district at the end of October.
Shearouse will make another trip to Limestone County next week, after meeting with principals, central office staff and board members from March 25-27.
“It’s important for me to learn as much as I can about this system,” he said. “I’m not coming in wanting to make any drastic changes.
“I want to learn about the school district from everyone’s perspective. That’s the first step as you come into a new system and then, over time, make changes that will make the system even better.”
On March 2, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials confirmed the state’s first cases of COVID-19 involving two residents of Fulton County who live in the same household.
Effingham district schools were open March 16, then were closed the next day for a student holiday.
“The first day we closed was on the 18th, and it was going to be for a few weeks,” Shearouse said. Then Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order and directed schools in Georgia to remain closed for the rest of the school year.
As for the financial impact of the pandemic on the Limestone school system, “we know there’s been a slowdown in the economy,” Shearouse said, but “we don’t know what impact that will have until we see the monthly numbers. We’ll have to watch the budget closely moving forward.”
An early task next school year will be to make up for the lengthy time students have been out of the classroom.
“In the fall, we’ll be working with students to get them caught up,” he said. “Nothing takes the place of face-to-face interaction with students.”
The seven-member Limestone County school board voted unanimously in February to offer the superintendent job to Shearouse, and the next month, approved a two-year contract, effective June 1, giving Shearouse a base salary of $160,000 a year and a monthly vehicle allowance of $1,200. He’s also receiving a daily rate of $667.67 to attend to district business before the start of his contract, with funding to come from the general fund.
Board President Bret McGill said Shearouse’s experience with a growing school district like Effingham was a major factor in his hiring.
“His leadership will provide what we’re looking for” as the district continues to grow, he said.
Owens, who came out of retirement to take the interim job, said he will remain though May.
“It’s been a wonderful experience for me,” he said.
According to Shearouse’s contract, when the two-year term expires, the contract will be automatically extended for another year unless the board provides written notice to Shearouse on or before March 1, 2022, that it does not intend to continue to employ him. If he receives a one-year extension until May 31, 2023, he will receive an additional one-year extension until May 31, 2024, unless the board gives him a written notice on or before March 1, 2023, that the board doesn’t intend to continue his employment after May 31, 2023. Any further extensions would have to be enacted in a new contract.
Under the contract, the board may annually set performance goals for Shearouse and, if it determines that he has substantially achieved one or more of those goals, it can award him a performance bonus of no more than 10% of his base salary at the time. In the years that Shearouse receives a performance bonus and a pay increase resulting from a raise approved by the Alabama Legislature for certified education employees, the combined increase can’t exceed 10% of the superintendent’s base salary at the beginning of that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.