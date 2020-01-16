The Limestone County judge indicted last month on felony charges acknowledged in a letter, included in a filing this week, that he "betrayed the trust" of Limestone County residents "by stealing from funds belonging to them."
The letter written by Douglas Patterson was attached to a complaint filed against him by the Judicial Inquiry Commission of the State of Alabama.
Patterson, 38, was indicted by a Limestone County special grand jury for use of official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, and third-degree theft.
The Judicial Commission charged him with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics by either having committed at least one of the crimes charged in the indictment or having created the appearance he had committed one or more of those crimes.
The letter attached to the complaint was signed by Patterson and addressed to Limestone County Presiding Circuit Judge Robert Baker. In the letter, Patterson called his conduct “unethical, criminal and reprehensible.”
Patterson also wrote: “No excuses are offered, because the things I did were not, and are not, excusable. ... And, just as disgusting, I violated my oaths to the Constitutions of the State of Alabama and of the United States ... and to Almighty God. I will seek His forgiveness ... the public and my clients and my colleagues owe me nothing but contempt and wrath. I have disgraced the good name given me by my parents.
“I trodden underfoot my vows to my wife. I have created a legacy of ill will and hardship for my children and family. Of course, mere words cannot describe my shameful conduct. ... It is soul-freezing to finally face the enormity of my guilt. I wish only for the vindication of the reputation of the Courts and the Bar of Limestone County and total separation of them from my despicable acts; all of which were committed without their knowledge.”
In a separate development in the criminal proceedings against Patterson, retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock, who was appointed a special circuit judge for the case, said that depending on the estimated length of the trial, he anticipates the trial will begin on June 8, 15 or 22, according to an order filed Wednesday.
The judge said in the order that if Patterson, the attorneys and witnesses cannot agree on a firm date for the trial to start, he will select the date.
Haddock was elected a Morgan County circuit judge in 1994 and retired in January 2019.
Haddock set Patterson’s arraignment and a scheduling conference for Feb. 11 at the Limestone County Courthouse. If Patterson files a written plea of not guilty and waiver of arraignment, he and his attorneys must still appear for the scheduling conference.
Patterson couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division is prosecuting the case.
The AG’s office earlier this month asked that a trial be held at the “earliest practicable date” because the charges raise serious questions about whether Patterson flagrantly abused his positions as a lawyer and public official, and said that Limestone County residents deserve to know whether Patterson is guilty or innocent of the charges.
The indictment means Patterson is formally suspended from serving as a district court judge, according to state Attorney General Steve Marshall.
The AG’s motion further states that while Patterson is suspended, he continues to receive his salary unless and until he is convicted or resigns, and other Limestone County judges are working extra so court business proceeds as usual.
Online records of the Alabama Department of Finance’s controller’s office show that Patterson continued to be paid in the fiscal year that began in October: $10,808.84 in each of the months of October, November and December, and $5,404.42 as of Thursday for the month of January.
Special agents with the AG’s Office and the FBI took Patterson into custody Dec. 12 after his indictment, Marshall said last month. Patterson was released on $30,000 bond at the Limestone County Jail.
Patterson was previously a local attorney and took assignments as a conservator — a type of trustee — for incapacitated people.
The first count, use of official position or office for personal gain, charges that Patterson used his position as a judge to take $47,008.24 from the county’s Juvenile Court Services Fund. The state’s investigation showed that, over multiple years, Patterson wrote about 70 checks to himself from this account and either cashed the checks or deposited the money into his personal bank account, his law firm’s operating account and his law firm’s client-trust account, according to Marshall.
Patterson ultimately spent the money on himself or other personal expenses unrelated to the county’s juvenile court system, Marshall said.
The second count, financial exploitation of the elderly, charges that Patterson breached a fiduciary duty to Charles Hardy by obtaining all of or a portion of $47,800 of Hardy’s conservatorship account’s money.
The state’s investigation showed that, before becoming a judge, Patterson became Hardy’s conservator in March 2010. Hardy, who is now deceased, was an incapacitated senior living in a Limestone County nursing home for military veterans and, at the time Patterson became his conservator, Hardy's account had more than $43,000.
By December 2016, the account had less than $200, and Patterson had withdrawn $47,800 for his own personal use, according to Marshall. Patterson deposited Hardy’s money into his personal account, his law firm account and his business account, and some of these withdrawals took place after Patterson became a judge, Marshall said.
In each of the cases, Patterson converted the money to personal use unrelated to Hardy’s care or well-being, according to Marshall.
The third count, for theft, charges that Patterson took a sum of money that exceeded $499 but was less than $1,500, which belonged to the estate of Rudolph Allen. The state said its investigation showed that Patterson was Allen’s conservator and, after Allen’s death, Patterson made cash withdrawals from Allen’s account for his own personal use.
