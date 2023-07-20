ATHENS — When he assumes his appointed role as interim Athens police chief Aug. 1, Capt. Anthony Pressnell said he will emphasize maintaining good relations with the community and protecting the public.
“Public safety and working with the public, local businesses and city leaders will remain top priorities for this department and for me. … The main function of law enforcement is public safety,” said Pressnell, 61, from Athens. “Staying in contact with the citizens; they’re the ones, whether they’re the victim of a crime or whatever, that’s who we ultimately are working for.”
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, 62, announced at the June 26 Athens City Council meeting that he would be retiring Aug. 1 after 41 years with the department and the last 11 as chief. Pressnell was appointed interim chief at Monday’s City Council meeting, and he will take office Aug. 1.
“I appreciate the leadership Chief Johnson has provided our department, and the experience I have acquired working with him will guide me in this new role,” Pressnell said.
Pressnell, who said he plans to apply for the permanent chief position, has no plan to change anything Johnson has put in place.
“Basically, the way things are now is the way I would want it to run,” he said. “Working with Chief Johnson so close over the years, this is pretty much the way I would want a police department to run right now.”
Pressnell grew up in Ardmore and graduated from Ardmore High School. He started with the Athens Police Department in January 1989 as a patrol officer, was promoted in December 1992 to sergeant, and was then promoted to lieutenant in September 1994. Pressnell was promoted to his current position, patrol captain, in May 2012.
Athens’ population in 2010 was 21,897, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The population in 2020 was 25,406 and the estimated population in 2022 increased 12.8% from 2020 to 28,661. The Athens Police Department currently has 55 positions with six of those unfilled.
“Naturally, with growth, you have more people coming in, which means more calls for law enforcement,” Pressnell said. “We’re trying to hire more officers to get fully staffed. We’re like most departments right now; you do have some interest from people, (but) it’s not like it has been in the past as far as wanting to be officers.”
Pressnell said the additional calls to the station require more from the officers.
“These guys and ladies are busy from the time they come in till they go home right now. It does kind of stress the department a little bit,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get these additional slots hired which would help on providing services to the citizens.”
State law requires the interim and permanent police chief to be appointed by the City Council. Harold Wales, council president and District 2 councilman, said the appointment of the interim chief was a tough decision between two candidates.
“We looked at both of our captains: Capt. Pressnell and Capt. (Brett) Constable,” he said. “Both of them were very well trained, many years with the city, and both good men. We couldn’t lose no matter which way we went.”
Wales said Mayor Ronnie Marks met with the candidates and informed them that at this time the council was going to go with an interim. Wales said the council will need to decide whether to keep Pressnell as the permanent chief or advertise for candidates "in-house and out of house. That’s what we’ve yet to decide for sure.”
Pressnell is a strong candidate for being named the permanent chief, Wales said.
“Many years with the city and just has always been utmost in keeping safety,” he said.
Wales said it could be up to six to eight months before a permanent chief is appointed.
“We are not going to rush into it,” he said. “If we post this for internal, external, I would expect for us to take a look at a lot of different candidates. … But it’s going to be a while before we do anything.”
Wales said the council will accept input from others before making a decision.
“Including our (Human Resources) Department … and our mayor, but the council will be the one to decide are we going to take this guy, this guy, or leave it as is,” he said.
Marks said, although the appointment is a council decision, he will be involved in the process.
“I will help the City Council set up any other arrangements that they’d like to do,” he said. “Certainly I will at least voice my opinion, then it’s their decision.”
Pressnell will be a good fit in the interim position, Marks said.
“He’s been with the department and in the community and very well thought of in our community and with the staff,” he said. “I think the City Council was looking at a person to kind of transition, particularly as the interim as they make a decision on what direction they’re going.”
Marks said they have a good working relationship with both captains and Pressnell is an excellent choice.
“We’ll look forward to working with him until they decide whether to make things permanent or whether they want to go outside and interview other applicants,” he said.
Pressnell said he hopes he can make a difference during his role as interim.
“I know a lot of our citizens; have contact with them weekly, some of them daily so I think I have a very good working relationship with our citizens,” Pressnell said. “A lot of them know me, I know them. They know they can approach me about any issues they have and that we’re going to try our best to address those issues for them.”
