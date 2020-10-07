A nonprofit organization seeking to re-create a Civil War fort and open a museum at the Trinity-Fort Henderson Complex in Athens recently installed interpretive panels for use by visitors.
The Athens-Limestone Community Association partnered with the American Battlefield Trust to develop six interpretive panels that share the history of Fort Henderson and Trinity School. Those were installed at strategic points across the site on Trinity Circle in August.
In the effort that was spearheaded and paid for by Paul Bryant Jr., a member of the trust’s alumni board, the trust staff worked with Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis and other association members and local historians to prepare the text and secure photographs for the panels.
“The goal is to complete the memorial park with a low stone wall to follow the outline of the fort’s wall and a walkway that goes along the wall that will connect the panels,” said Davis, who’s a member of the Athens-Limestone Community Association. “It’s like an outdoor museum exhibit. It sets the scene so visitors can know and understand and appreciate what went on right beneath their feet.”
Richard Martin, another association member, said plans are to build a wall that’s 3 feet high and 2 feet wide so visitors have places to sit while touring the site. He believes the complex will be an attraction for tourists.
The group’s goal is to raise $80,000 to provide a local match for grant money for the estimated $400,000 needed to finish the remaining phases.
“We’ve already hired an engineer, we’ve already hired a grant writer,” Martin said.
The first phase of the Trinity-Fort Henderson Complex was the Pincham-Lincoln Community Center, which opened in 2015 in a renovated portion of Trinity School, Limestone County’s former all-Black high school, which closed in 1970.
The second phase includes work on Fort Henderson, which was an earthen, five-point fort built by Union troops occupying Athens during the Civil War. Among the troops there were former slaves.
A portion of the fort is still visible on the southeast corner of the complex.
According to the American Battlefield Trust, the fort, built to protect the Nashville and Decatur Railroad, was critical to Union Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s operations in the Atlanta Campaign. Among those garrisoned there were elements from the 106th, 110th and 111th United States Colored Troops and the 2nd and 3rd Tennessee (Union) Cavalry.
After a two-day battle, the fort was surrendered to Confederate Maj. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in late September 1864.
“The third phase is to renovate and reopen the old (Trinity) band room as a museum and archive,” Davis said.
David Malone, the president of the association’s board, said he has “a strong connection with Trinity.” He’s a 1966 graduate of the school, and as a young child, his older cousins who attended Trinity would take him to programs there.
He noted that one of the panels shares the story of Mary Fletcher Wells, who founded the school for former slaves in 1865 at the end of the war.
“The property should be an historic site” because of the events that took place there, Malone said. “We don’t want to just tell the story of the school, but the story of the fort.”
Money to pay for the project so far has come from grants, private donations, including contributions from Trinity graduates, and appropriations from Athens and Limestone County.
