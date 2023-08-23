Lucy's Branch Marina
Lucy's Branch Marina, where Ronald Brian Peoples was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. [DAVID GAMBINO/DECATUR DAILY]

ATHENS — Under the pretext of searching for his lost dog, a Hamilton man approached an 88-year-old woman at her home in the Clements community; the next day, he returned to threaten her with a pistol and robbed her, according to testimony Tuesday in Limestone County District Court.

