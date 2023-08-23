ATHENS — Under the pretext of searching for his lost dog, a Hamilton man approached an 88-year-old woman at her home in the Clements community; the next day, he returned to threaten her with a pistol and robbed her, according to testimony Tuesday in Limestone County District Court.
Ronald Brian Peoples, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery on Thursday after deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7000 block of Snake Road last Tuesday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
A week after the alleged crime, Peoples appeared in a small, second-floor courtroom presided over by Judge Gray West for his preliminary and Aniah’s Law hearing.
Peoples, along with about eight other defendants on the docket, sat in striped jail garb in the front pews of the gallery. He briefly met with his court-appointed defense attorney Robert Payne at the rear of the courtroom.
West called Peoples’ case first. Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Roberts opened the hearing by calling LCSO Capt. Caleb Durden as a witness.
On questioning, Durden said the victim told investigators that Peoples came to her house Aug. 14 looking for a dog, and that Peoples also discussed with her the possibility of raising money for a woman he knew that was in need.
On Aug. 15, Peoples returned to the victim’s residence and accused her of having his dog, according to Durden.
“He put a pistol in her side and told her he was going to kill her,” Durden said.
Peoples fled the residence after the victim was able to lock herself in a room, according to Durden. Investigators obtained video evidence of a truck arriving and leaving the residence as well as a license plate number provided by a neighbor.
Two days after the alleged robbery, Durden said they found Peoples “down at the river.” According to an LCSO press release, Peoples was apprehended while fishing at the Limestone County Boat Ramp near Lucy’s Branch Marina on Thursday.
When deputies interviewed Peoples after taking him into custody, Durden said they learned that there was, in fact, no dog and assumed it to be a ploy. Durden said they also learned the defendant is homeless and has had drug problems in the past.
“He denied committing the robbery but admitted to having an argument and pulling a weapon,” Durden said. He added that Peoples’ firearm was recovered from his vehicle during the arrest.
On cross-examination, Payne tried to sow doubt about the identity of the perpetrator.
The victim described to investigators a “black pistol” and a white male with a beard, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, according to Durden. He said the victim also picked Peoples out of a lineup organized by another investigator.
Then, Payne pressed Durden on the defendant’s prior criminal and drug history.
Durden conceded that Peoples has no criminal record that he’s aware of, but Peoples “was terminated from his employment for testing positive for meth.”
Durden said Peoples told investigators that he had been in an argument with the victim, and that the victim described Peoples pushing her door inward.
“Over a fictional dog?” Payne asked.
“Correct,” Durden said.
In closing arguments, Roberts cited Peoples’ homelessness and lack of money as considerations in arguing for a denial of bond.
“The things that led him to commit this crime still exist,” he said.
In response, Payne directly questioned Peoples about his living and employment status. Peoples responded that he had been staying at an Airbnb and has another job lined up.
Payne added that it remains unknown whether the firearm was loaded or unloaded during the alleged crime, and that release conditions could ensure that Peoples doesn’t endanger the community.
After hearing Peoples’ responses, Roberts suggested the defendant was either lying to investigators or the court about his living and employment conditions.
“Last time I checked, a court order doesn’t stop a bullet,” he added.
In a ruling Tuesday afternoon, West found probable cause and bound the case over to a grand jury. Peoples’ bond was set at $100,000 with conditions forbidding possession of a firearm or contact with the victim, and that he "remain gainfully employed."
