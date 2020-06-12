ATHENS — An Athens man was arrested Thursday after Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators found a pipe bomb in a ditch on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and another device at his residence, authorities said.
Rex Daniel Carter, 33, is charged with possession of a destructive device and was being held in the Limestone County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, according to the office.
Investigators received information Thursday that a possible explosive device was in the ditch, and they and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Hazardous Device Team found a live pipe bomb there, the office said.
The office said investigators developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant at Carter’s residence in the 13000 block of L&M Acres Drive in Athens and found another improvised explosive device and materials used to manufacture such devices. The ALEA team and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the search of the residence, and federal charges may be pending, the office said.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call investigators at (256) 232-0111.
