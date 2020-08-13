Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, the joint venture company building a plant in the Greenbrier area, today announced an additional $830 million in funding for more cutting-edge manufacturing equipment for its production lines and enhanced training for its workforce.
Mark Brazeal, the company’s vice president of administration, said at a live-streamed press conference that the total investment for the facility now reaches $2.3 billion. The company announced in 2018 an investment of $1.6 billion for the plant that will eventually employ 4,000.
The company said that the additional funding will accommodate production line enhancements to improve manufacturing processes supporting the Mazda vehicle and design changes to the yet-to-be announced Toyota SUV that will also be produced at the plant.
The plant, where production will start next year, will manufacture up to 150,000 units of a future Mazda crossover vehicle and up to 150,000 units of the Toyota SUV each year, according to the company.
