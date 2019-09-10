Ivanka Trump announced in Decatur today that the Manufacturing Institute is taking over the FAME academic/work program.
President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior adviser visited the Alabama Robotics Technology Park and said Toyota Motor North America is passing the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program to the Manufacturing Institute.
In the FAME program, students earn a two-year degree as advanced manufacturing technicians while working part time.
Toyota began the program in Kentucky, and Calhoun Community College in Decatur was the first location to start a FAME program outside of Kentucky.
The program has grown so fast that “FAME developed a life of its own,” Ivanka Trump said. She said the program is needed in the rest of the country to create a skilled workforce to fill the empty 500,000 vacancies in manufacturing.
The Manufacturing Institute is the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.