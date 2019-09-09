Ivanka Trump will make a worker training announcement and tour Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior adviser will announce the expansion of workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities nationwide, according to a White House official.
The park is in Limestone County across U.S. 31 from Calhoun Community College.
Ivanka Trump will be joined by Jay Timmons, National Association of Manufacturers president and CEO; Carolyn Lee, Manufacturing Institute executive director; and Chris Nielsen, Toyota North America executive vice president.
Those four and Ingersoll Rand Chairman and CEO Michael Lamach will tour the robotics training facility and talk with students in the apprenticeship program.
NAM recently pledged to create almost 1.2 million new enhanced career and training opportunities across the country.
“Manufacturers have a half million jobs to fill today, and we’ll have millions more over the coming decade,” Timmons said in a statement. “Our industry is stepping up to be the solution, and providing opportunities for Americans young and old to find meaningful careers in a growing and transforming industry."
