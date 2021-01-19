ARRESTS
• Kantayvis Deshon Valrie, 20, 204 N. Debeth Plaza, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Brandy Nichole Johnson, 29, 24379 Mooresville Road, Lot A, Elkmont; conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kenneth O’Brian Tisdale, 29, 16973 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens; promoting prison contraband; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16789 Poplar Creek Road, Athens; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Melissa Ann Fuller, 41, 17728 Pamela Drive, Athens; second-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Athens police)
• Matthew Scott Munden, 33, 3287 Crawford Creek, Marietta, Georgia; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronnie Eugene Green II, 37, 17009 Shaw Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Koren Eric Allen McLaughlin, 18, 29650 Hundley Way, Madison; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,000. (Limestone sheriff)
