ARRESTS
• Kayla Alexsandria House, 35, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Maison Wayne Howard, 33, Somerville; chemical endangerment of a child, manufacturing dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $103,000. (Priceville police)
• Jessica Rose Herron, 33, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child, manufacturing dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $103,000. (Priceville police)
• Matthew Marquez Garth, 22, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, escape; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Priceville police)
• Jeremy Adams, Tanner; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeffrey Cobb, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Ronnie Facison, Jr., Athens; conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Fadell, Athens; possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nathan Harville, Athens; first-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kenneth Ray, Athens; 23 counts of possession of burglar’s tools; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Hunter Rose, Athens; two counts of first-degree rape, second-degree rape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Sisco, Madison; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Whitworth; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Wendy Wray, Hamilton; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Hines, Tanner; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Holden, Jr., Elkmont; third-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Alabama state troopers)
• Dyron Rashad Primus, 30, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,900. (Lawrence sheriff)
