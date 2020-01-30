Arrests
• Basher Ahmed Elhag Elbashir, 39, 112 Barrister Place, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Madison police)
• Mark Travis Vincent, 39, 19366 Tillman Mill Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Donald Eugene Greenhaw, 54, 21701 Thomas Road, Elkmont; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Clarence Henry McDaniel Jr., 66, 409 Sky View Drive, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tanya Jean Barfield, 41, 1450 Acorn Lane, Pensacola, Florida; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
