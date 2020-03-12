Athens City school board President Russell Johnson said today he'll run for mayor in the Aug. 25 municipal election, becoming the first announced challenger to incumbent Mayor Ronnie Marks.
Marks confirmed Wednesday that he plans to run for reelection.
Johnson, 58, retired in 2019 from SAIC as the vice president of the Software Applications Directorate and workforce development management. He has served on the school board for 14 years and been board president for nine years.
"I have a vision for our city, and, now more than ever, it’s time for new fresh leadership that will steer Athens in the right direction," Johnson said in a statement released Wednesday. "The future of Athens is at stake, and I will be your full-time mayor that you can count on."
He is a 1979 graduate of Athens High and has a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Auburn. He and his wife Amanda have two sons.
Marks, 75, was Athens council president in 2010 when he was appointed mayor to fill the final two years in the term of Dan Williams, who left the office to serve in the Legislature. Marks was elected to his first four-year term in 2012 and reelected in 2016.
Marks said he'll campaign on his experience, the role he had in helping the Athens area and north Alabama grow, and his work developing partnerships with other local communities. "Just wanting to make sure we continue on that path," he said.
Marks makes $65,000 per year as mayor. The annual salary will rise to $71,500 for the mayor elected this year.
