ATHENS — The judge presiding over the felony trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely offered prayers for the defendant's ailing counsel at a hearing Monday morning, but ultimately denied the lawyer's request to delay the March 9 trial by 30 days.
Robert Tuten, one of three lawyers representing the 10-term sheriff, participated in Monday's hearing by speakerphone. He said he was recovering from surgery and unexpected complications, and that he had avoided pain pills that morning so he could participate in the hearing.
"None of this was anticipated. I’m sorry, but I took immediate action when I found out. I’ve done the best that I can to try to handle the situation, but I don’t really know what else to do, your honor," Tuten said.
About three hours after the hearing, retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins denied the motion and ordered that the trial go forward as scheduled.
Blakely, 69, was indicted last year on multiple theft and ethics charges but remains in office. He was present in the courtroom Monday, in uniform and holding his signature cowboy hat.
Trial delays are not unusual, but in this high-profile case Tompkins, who is handling the case after all Limestone County judges recused themselves, had been adamant he would not permit any delay.
Indeed, co-counsel Marcus Helstowski struggled to obtain the court's permission to allow Tuten to participate in Monday's hearing by phone. Helstowski suggested the hearing be in chambers — outside the presence of members of the press — to facilitate use of the speakerphone.
"We're going to be in court, right here. If (Tuten's) not here, I can't help you," Tompkins said. "We're going to have motions right now, with him or without him."
After a speakerphone was set up in the courtroom, the judge allowed Tuten to participate. Tuten gave a detailed account of the surgical complications he was suffering and his inability to function while on pain medication.
Assistant Attorney General Clark Morris opposed the motion, stressing that the judge had previously warned he would not grant a continuance.
She said Tuten’s health issues were known at the time Blakely’s trial date was scheduled. Tompkins asked about Tuten’s health issues then and warned Blakely the trial would go forward as scheduled, Morris said.
“It’s as if the court was rubbing a crystal ball and foresaw this,” Morris said.
Blakely has other lawyers on the case and knowingly took the risk that Tuten could be unavailable for trial, Morris argued. She said hundreds of jurors have already been summoned, witnesses have been subpoenaed, and a delay would be prejudicial to the state. Going forward with the trial, she argued, would not hurt the defense.
"Defense counsel has hired a private investigator that is going around and talking to witnesses and preparing the case for trial. I don’t want the court to think they are not preparing for the trial; they have been," Morris said. "It is not as if they’re going into this cold."
She also complained to the court that the motion for a continuance was filed after the defense had already missed deadlines.
"I do think it is curious that ... our motions were not responded to in a timely manner. They filed no motions. And then all of a sudden, after those deadlines, we then find out that they’re wanting a continuance."
The prosecution has filed several motions asking the judge to exclude specific categories of testimony from the trial. The court granted the state's motions Monday afternoon. Blakely's lawyers filed a similar motion, opposed by prosecutors, asking that evidence of Blakely's gambling and drinking practices be excluded. The court had issued no ruling on that motion as of Monday evening.
"It’s our position that the court warned them," Morris said to the judge. "You said point blank: 'This case is going.' I am sympathetic to Mr. Tuten, I really am. But you’ve done everything you can do to let them know that this was going (to trial as scheduled)."
Tuten said Blakely hired him specifically, and Helstowski has little criminal defense experience and was brought in merely to assist Tuten. Tuten did not mention Huntsville defense attorney Mark McDaniel, who is listed on pleadings as being of counsel in Blakely's case.
In a written brief opposing the motion to delay the trial, the Attorney General's Office stressed the public importance of a prompt resolution.
"A special grand jury composed of 18 citizens of Limestone County accused the top law enforcement officer in the county of 13 criminal acts that implicate theft and flagrant abuses of his office," according to the brief. "If the defendant is innocent of those charges, then he should be cleared as soon as possible. If the defendant is guilty of those charges, then he should be removed from office as soon as possible."
