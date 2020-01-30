Late Wednesday evening, the judge presiding over the prosecution of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied his bid to seal his pretrial motions from public view.
Without explanation, retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins ordered "that the defendant's motion is denied."
In his 10th term as sheriff, Blakely pleaded not guilty to a 13-count ethics and theft indictment. He remains in office after being arrested in August.
Through his lawyers, Blakely had argued publicity surrounding forthcoming motions could taint the jury pool.
“This has become a very high profile case followed very closely by the news media and reported extensively,” the lawyers wrote. “In an effort to preserve the integrity of the jury system, prevent poisoning of the jury pool, insure a fair trial, and protect the constitutional rights of the accused, the defendant wishes to file certain motions under seal.”
The state Attorney General's Office opposed the motion, pointing to state and federal court decisions holding that "the public, including the press, has a First Amendment right of access to the trial of a criminal case.”
The trial of Blakely's case is set for March 9.
