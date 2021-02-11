A month after the judge presiding over the case of indicted Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely continued the trial date until further orders due to COVID-19, he has now recused himself, citing the pandemic and “my high risk status.”
The order from retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins was entered on Wednesday. A trial had been set for March 29, about a year after the trial was originally scheduled.
Blakely, 70, was indicted in August 2019 on multiple ethics and theft charges. After Limestone County judges recused themselves, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker appointed Tompkins to the case in 2019.
Limestone County courts on March 13 issued an order canceling non-emergency court proceedings, including jury trials, through May 1, due to COVID-19, and the Alabama Supreme Court suspended all jury trials through Sept. 14.
According to a motion filed last year by Attorney General Steve Marshall and other attorneys involved in the case, Blakely can continue to serve as sheriff because no Alabama law authorizes his suspension while under indictment. Blakely is now serving his 10th term as sheriff.
