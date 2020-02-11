A lawyer for indicted Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson on Monday said his client did not write an incriminating letter purporting to admit to criminal conduct, and that improprieties in the grand jury proceedings give his client a right to review the normally secretive transcript.
“He didn’t write the letter. He did not compose that letter, I can tell you that,” said Patterson’s lawyer, Chuck Warren of Florence.
Patterson, 38, was indicted by a Limestone County special grand jury for use of official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, and third-degree theft.
The letter referenced by Warren was allegedly sent to Limestone County Presiding Circuit Judge Robert Baker on Dec. 17, less than a week after Patterson's indictment.
In the letter, attached to a Judicial Inquiry Commission complaint against Patterson alleging ethics violations and ostensibly signed by Patterson, the author called Patterson’s conduct “unethical, criminal and reprehensible. … No excuses are offered, because the things I did were not, and are not, excusable. I betrayed the trust placed in me by my disabled and elderly clients by stealing from their funds … . Then I betrayed the trust of the people of Limestone County by stealing from funds belonging to them and placed under my control. … It is soul-freezing to finally face the enormity of my guilt.”
In the last sentence of the five-paragraph letter, the author "acknowledge(s) having been served by my faithful secretary, Deanna McNeill, whose service to me was of the highest character. I am not worthy to seek her, or anyone else's, forgiveness."
According to the Judicial Inquiry Commission complaint, Patterson signed the letter "and pursuant to his authorization, his attorney delivered that letter to the presiding judge." Warren did not make an appearance in the case until Jan. 23.
Asked who wrote the letter if not Patterson, Warren was taciturn.
“I’ll just say this — this is an accurate statement: He did not compose that letter,” Warren said.
At a 1:30 p.m. hearing today at the Limestone County Courthouse, Warren will argue that the grand jury that indicted Patterson was subjected to undue influence, but prosecutors will respond that he has no right to view the secret grand jury proceedings.
Patterson, who is suspended from his duties but still on the payroll, filed a motion asking the court to issue an order allowing him “to obtain the transcript, exhibits, and other documentation in the grand jury proceedings because, upon information and belief, there was improper undue influence exerted before and/or during the course of the proceedings which irreparably prejudiced the defendant’s indictment.”
Patterson also is seeking names of the grand jury members.
State law requires that “all grand jury proceedings be secret and that the secrecy of such proceedings remain inviolate,” and declares it to be a felony for anyone to release such proceedings.
Patterson is relying on case law allowing grand jury proceedings to be disclosed to a defendant if he can show a “particularized need” for the testimony.
“I’ll present that (today) in court,” Warren said. “We believe under the facts and circumstances we can show a particularized need. We believe we’ll be able to show that, but I want to do it at the hearing.”
That’s a showing Patterson has thus far failed to make, according to the state Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case.
“After paying lip service to the above-detailed standard, Patterson failed to make any showing whatsoever of a particularized need to any discovery of the grand jury proceedings,” according to a brief filed last week by Assistant Attorney General Jasper Roberts Jr. “On what information does Patterson rely? Who committed the impropriety of which Patterson speaks? What undue influence occurred during the grand jury proceedings? No one knows because Patterson does not say.”
The hearing on Patterson’s effort to obtain grand jury proceedings will be heard today by retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock, who was appointed by the state Supreme Court after all Limestone County judges recused themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.