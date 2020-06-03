ATHENS — Limestone County Judge Charles Woodroof ruled late Tuesday that the city of Decatur can move forward with condemning three properties for rights of way needed to build a planned $18.3 million Alabama 20 overpass, a city official said.
City Attorney Herman Marks this morning said the judge issued three orders that say the city can use its eminent domain powers to obtain the properties. The judge will now appoint a three-person commission to appraise the properties and make recommendations on what the fair market value of the properties.
The trustees of the Garrett Family Trust property, which includes Apple Lane Farms, argued the city had no right to condemn the properties, and also objected to the city’s proposed price for 25 acres at the corner of Alabama 20 and Bibb-Garrett Road in Decatur.
The attorneys representing both the former Raceway gas station and the Fennel-Noble Trust properties initially objected to the city's right to use eminent domain laws to take the properties, but emailed the city attorney the day before the May 21 hearings and said they would not be in attendance to object. The email asked the city to let them know when the commissioners would make the price recommendations. These owners also object to the city’s purchase offer for the properties.
The trustees of the Garrett Family Trust property have filed a lawsuit against the city of Decatur seeking to block construction of the overpass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.