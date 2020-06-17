A determination of whether an indicted Limestone County district judge will lose his job and salary is scheduled to be made at a trial next month before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary, despite the judge’s effort to halt that proceeding until after his criminal trial.
“After weighing and analyzing all of the appropriate factors and considerations, the motion to stay is denied and this case remains set for trial on July 9 and 10,” said Scott Donaldson, chief judge, Alabama Court of the Judiciary (COJ), in an order last month.
The district judge, Douglas Patterson, had asked for a stay of the COJ trial until his criminal case is resolved, according to COJ records.
Patterson, 38, was indicted in December by a special grand jury for use of his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. The Alabama Attorney General's Office said Patterson, among other charges, misused $47,000 intended for juvenile court programs by using it for personal expenses.
Patterson’s trial in Limestone County Circuit Court was originally scheduled to start June 15. However, the Alabama Supreme Court in May suspended jury trials through the summer because of the pandemic. Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steve Haddock, who is hearing Patterson’s criminal case in Limestone County, has not rescheduled a trial date for that case.
In January, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a complaint against Patterson, charging him with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics by either having committed at least one of the crimes charged in the indictment or having created the appearance he had committed one or more of those crimes. Patterson has denied the allegations.
The Court of the Judiciary hears complaints filed by the commission and has the authority, after a public hearing, to remove a judge from office, suspend without pay or censure a judge or apply another sanction allowed by law for violation of a Canon of Judicial Ethics, misconduct in office or failure to perform duties.
“We’re reviewing our options,” said Patterson’s attorney, Chuck Warren, of Florence, when asked about the COJ judge’s decision.
After Warren filed a brief in support of the motion to stay and the Judicial Inquiry Commission responded, Donaldson deferred a ruling in mid-March, saying in his order that the nationwide coronavirus pandemic resulted in “an almost complete cessation of most judicial proceedings in this state. As a practical matter, it is impossible to address the scheduling of the trial at this time and the issue will be addressed when it becomes appropriate to do so.”
Donaldson said due to the circumstances created by the pandemic and other issues, it became impossible to schedule the COJ trial before the June 15 scheduled Limestone County trial and set the COJ trial for July 9 and 10.
In his order filed last month, Donaldson said he considered the briefs filed in support of and in opposition to the motion to stay the proceedings and the appropriate factors in determining whether the stay should be granted.
“In particular, but not exclusively, I note the interests of the public in proceeding to an expeditious resolution of the charges against Judge Patterson since he is unable to perform judicial duties while this complaint is pending, yet will continue to be paid from public funds; that Judge Patterson cannot be compelled to testify in the trial of this case under COJ Rule 10; that the JIC is not seeking discovery from Judge Patterson; and the indefinite suspension of the criminal trial,” Donaldson said.
According to the Alabama Department of Finance Comptroller’s Office, Patterson continues to be paid his salary of $10,808.94 a month. So far in June, he’s received $5,404.42, office records show.
In his motion for a stay in the case, Warren had argued that Alabama law has “long recognized the right of a defendant facing parallel civil and criminal cases based on the same conduct to stay the civil proceedings until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.”
But Elizabeth Bern, an attorney for the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, said a stay in the case is not warranted.
“The overarching public interest in an expedited resolution of disciplinary proceedings against a sitting judge furthers the goal of restoring and maintaining the public’s confidence and trust in this state’s judiciary while, at the same time, minimizing expense and inconvenience to the public,” she wrote.
