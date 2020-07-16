Attorneys for a state commission said the resignation of a former Limestone County district court judge, who faces felony charges, doesn’t deprive the commission from prosecuting its complaint against him.
The Judicial Inquiry Commission earlier this year charged Douglas Patterson with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics. Commission lawyers, in a notice filed last week in response to Patterson’s resignation, cited a previous case in which the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that a judge’s retirement during a pending investigation by the commission of complaints filed against the judge did not deprive it of the authority to investigate and prosecute, or deprive the Alabama Court of the Judiciary of jurisdiction to adjudicate, the charges in the complaint.
“Accordingly, Mr. Patterson’s resignation from the office of district judge of Limestone County does not deprive the commission of jurisdiction to prosecute the complaint filed against Mr. Patterson or deprive this court of jurisdiction of adjudicating those charged violations of the Canons of Judicial Ethics that occurred while he held the office,” the lawyers said in the notice. The attorneys said the commission will consider Patterson’s latest filing during its meeting today and file a response to the Alabama Court of the Judiciary no later than Friday.
Patterson, 38, was indicted in December by a special grand jury for using his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. Among other charges, the Alabama Attorney General's Office alleges that Patterson misused $47,000 that was intended for juvenile court programs by using it for personal expenses.
The Judicial Inquiry Commission in January filed a complaint against Patterson, charging him with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics, by either having committed at least one of the crimes charged in the indictment or having created the appearance he had committed one or more of those crimes. Patterson denied the allegations.
“I’m going to wait and see what they file so we can respond,” said Patterson’s attorney Chuck Warren. “I’m not sure what they intend to file.”
Vacancies in any Alabama judicial office will be filled by appointment by the governor, unless otherwise provided in the state’s Constitution, according to Alabama code. Asked about a timeline for an appointment for the Patterson vacancy, Gov. Kay Ivey’s press secretary Gina Maiola said there would be an announcement “in the coming weeks.”
In a July 3 letter of resignation to Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker, Patterson said, “lt is with a heavy heart that I hereby resign, effective today, as District Court Judge Place One for Limestone County Alabama. My resignation should not be viewed in any way as an admission of guilt on my part.”
Patterson said in the letter that he can’t financially, mentally, or emotionally continue to fight “the full weight, power and resources of the State of Alabama in two different theaters.”
His criminal trial in Limestone County Circuit Court was scheduled to start in June, but jury trials have been suspended through the summer because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The trial before the Court of the Judiciary had been scheduled for last week but was also continued due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Court of the Judiciary hears complaints filed by the commission and has the authority, after a public hearing, to remove a judge from office, suspend without pay or censure a judge or impose other sanctions for violation of a Canon of Judicial Ethics, misconduct in office or failure to perform duties.
