ARRESTS
• Johnny Ray Jordan, 59, 154 Heather St., Lacey’s Spring; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tommy James Speights, 48, 3110 Sandlin Road, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Laura Colleen Matkin, 40, 893 Matkin Cove Road, Lacey’s Spring; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Steven Wayne Whitworth, 35, 1517 Ray Road, Hartselle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Samuel Enoch Pruett III, 64, 1806 Stratford Road S.E., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Tiffany Danielle Ray, 28; obstruction of justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff and Decatur police)
• Christle Pruitt Oden, 31, 4695 Alabama 36 E., Somerville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tariq Dewayne Baugh, 27, 618 Fourth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
