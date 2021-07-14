ARRESTS
• Shannon Levoid Turner, 45, Decatur; three counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Decatur police)
• Stanley Pierce Loosier, 36, Danville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• April Leighann Hamilton, 40, Decatur; two counts of drug trafficking, one count of possession of cocaine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Corney Latica Ann Randolph, 36, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Isaiah Thomas Lee Hargrove, 18, Ardmore; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shannon Marie Appleton, 24, Huntsville; third-degree forgery; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Madison police)
