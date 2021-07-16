ARRESTS
• Ashley Jean Borden, 31, Morgan County; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Chadane Michael Bowen, 19, Huntsville; drug trafficking; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Madison police)
• Darion J. Turner, 23, Huntsville; drug trafficking; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Madison police)
• Jason Alan Langford, 37, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Brandon H. Stephens, 31, New Market; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamari Kion Battle, 18, Huntsville; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
