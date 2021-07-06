Arrests
• Tiffany Michelle Scalf, 31, Decatur; drug trafficking; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Timothy Jarrott Smallwood, 46, Falkville; second-degree domestic violence; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joy Grace Hudson, 50, Lacey’s Spring; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Benjamin Charles Smith, 37, Cullman; aggravated assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mary Elizabeth Dean, 34, Somerville; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonica Brooke Grant, 25, Decatur; possession of heroin; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Montiose Mequil Birdsong, 34, Harvest; breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian Kirk Herston, 50, Rogersville; possession of heroin; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mason Lewis Gibson Jr., 47, Athens; possession of cocaine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mark Wesley Clark, 23, Madison; possession of cocaine, forgery, using false identity to obstruct justice; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,500. (Limestone sheriff)
