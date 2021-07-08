Arrests
• Andrew Jose Gomez, 24, Athens, Georgia; first-degree rape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tammy Boyd Hand, 49, Elkmont; distribution of a controlled substance and practicing medicine or osteopathy without a license; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Scott Munden, 34, Ardmore; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
