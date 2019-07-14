Arrests
• Summer Rose Thomas, 34, 510 County Line Road, Lexington; intimidating a witness; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Adam Lee Watkins, 34, 510 County Line Road, Lexington; intimidating a witness; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Jason Lee Scott, 42, 25949 Rooker Lane, Elkmont; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mahogany Boykins, 39, 4806 Blue Haven Drive, Huntsville; second-degree assault on sports official; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Neal Moss, 37, 26701 Thach Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
