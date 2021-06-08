Arrests
• Darrel Dewayne Johnson, 34, Birmingham; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Rickey Rey Cole, 53, Cullman County; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• David Atkinson, 54, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs-amphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Probation and Parole)
• William Joshua Butler, 41, Morgan County; possession of dangerous drugs-methamphetamine and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Kelly Gene Walker, 30, Huntsville; sale/distribution of dangerous drugs-methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Fred Dews, 48, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronald Levette Malone, 51, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Wayne Jones, 29, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Andrea Shirelle Townsend, 38, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerry Wayne Thompson, 41, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Jeffery Joe Wilburn, 43, Ardmore; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff
• Martin McNaron Smith, 38, Huntsville; drug trafficking, ex-felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set on the trafficking charge and $3,500 on the other charges. (Limestone sheriff)
