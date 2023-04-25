ATHENS — Jurors saw a video Tuesday in which Mason Sisk confessed that he killed members of his family, and former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely described and defended his questioning of Sisk.
Sisk’s father, stepmother and three siblings were killed Sept. 2, 2019, at the family’s house on Ridge Road in Elkmont. Mason Sisk, then 14, was the lone survivor and was initially taken into custody as a witness.
Now 18, he is being tried on capital murder charges. Tuesday was the seventh day of his second trial after the previous one ended in a mistrial because of new evidence. The victims were adults John Wayne Sisk and Mary Sisk, and children Grayson, Aurora and Colson.
The video, just over an hour long and made in a sheriff’s interrogation room, was shown to the jury Tuesday, hours after Blakely’s testimony.
In the video, Mason Sisk first says that he was playing video games in the basement when the crime occurred. He said he heard five gunshots, ran upstairs and saw someone leaving the house and the taillights of a vehicle.
He talks about his father coming home drunk on Friday nights, conflicts between his parents, and things getting better after counseling. But Blakely says on the video that his stories are inconsistent and he is not telling the truth.
“The more you lie about it, the worse it’s going to be on you,” Blakely says.
Sisk later admits the killing. “I got fed up with him,” he says about his father. “The kids were tired of him. Yes, I killed him.”
He gives directions to the gun identified as the murder weapon. At the end of the videotaped interview, he goes with investigators to show them where it is.
Mason Sisk watched from the defense table Tuesday, across the courtroom from the flat-screen video monitor. He talked with his attorney Shay Golden, who was sitting to his left.
---
Blakely testifies
Blakely is serving time in the Franklin County Jail in Russellville for theft and using his position for personal gain — convictions that related to his campaign funds, a consultant, and money borrowed from an office safe. He came to court wearing blue jeans, a pale blue polo shirt and a black hooded lightweight jacket. He spoke in a hoarse voice.
Mason Sisk had been handcuffed when then-Sheriff Blakely arrived at the crime scene.
Blakely said he had the cuffs removed, and Sisk was moved to the front seat of Blakely’s pickup truck. They spoke for “five to 10 minutes at the most.” Defense attorneys said that crime-scene video, shown in court Monday, suggested 20-plus minutes. But Blakely said he was at the house for only 30 or 45 minutes and was out of the truck some because “I had other things to do.”
He said that while inside the truck, he asked Sisk about what happened and for the names of any family members he could contact. “He was a 14- or 15-year-old boy (whose) whole family had been wiped out.”
Later, he drove Sisk to the Sheriff’s Office, where his hands were tested for gunshot residue and Blakely and others questioned him.
They “started to see that his story wasn’t adding up, so we advised him of his rights,” Blakely testified, describing some of the same events shown in the video. About 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2019, Sisk signed a form that outlined his juvenile Miranda rights against self-incrimination but included a waiver of rights. The form said he could consult a lawyer, parents or guardians.
Sisk finally admitted the killings, Blakely testified. “He said, ‘OK, I did it. I’m sorry.’ ” He said Sisk was not under arrest prior to his confession.
District Attorney Brian Jones asked, “Mason led y’all to that gun, didn’t he?” He was referring to the alleged murder weapon, a 9mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol. “Yes,” Blakely said.
Defense attorney Golden questioned Blakely’s interrogation techniques, mentioning several that had been declared dubious by a psychology professor the day before while the jury was out of the room.
Blakely said he was using an “investigative tactic” when he told Sisk that his hands had “lit up like a Christmas tree” from the gunshot residue tests. Asked what he knew about gunshot residue, Blakely answered, “Not a whole lot, to be honest with you.”
He admitted telling Sisk that he would be much better off if he told the truth, even though Golden said that may not have been accurate advice.
“That’s an investigative technique we use constantly,” Blakely said, “and in my opinion the truth will set you free.”
He said he had been trained in the Reid interrogation procedure that the psychologist had described critically Monday. That technique involves telling suspects that the evidence makes clear they committed the crime.
“Is it not appropriate to at least have an adult with him that is not law enforcement?” Golden asked.
“If we could have snapped our fingers, that would exactly have happened,” the former sheriff said.
Blakely said that “we have a right to detain someone for the purpose of finding out what’s happened.” He said Sisk's initial status could be described as “protective custody.” Blakely said investigators did not stop their work at the house after Sisk confessed.
---
Other witnesses
After Blakely, the jury heard testimony from investigators Brandon Best, Jamie King and Johnny Morrell as prosecutors continued presenting their case.
Best, a firearm scientist with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, had testified Friday but came back to explain that there are two kinds of gunshot residue tests, one for primer and the other for gunpowder. Primer (a chemical used to achieve combustion) could be found on a shooter, but primer tests are considered unreliable, he said.
King, now a special agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, was a narcotics investigator for the Limestone sheriff at the time of the shootings. Questioned by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen Clemmons, King said the drug paraphernalia found in this case — scales for weighing, small zipper-lock bags, a syringe — were more likely to belong to a drug user than a dealer. Later, defense attorney Michael Sizemore observed that a dealer could use some of these supplies to make packages for buyers.
King also testified about helping find the gun in ankle-deep grass on the south side of Sandlin Road, 2 or 3 miles from the Sisk house — about where Sisk had said it would be. The pistol’s magazine contained one live round in a magazine designed to hold up to eight rounds.
King said it is “an easy gun to operate, learn how to shoot, and shoot accurately.” He said it operates similarly to a BB gun that is visible a photo made of the desk where Mason Sisk played video games in the basement. Earlier testimony suggested the murder weapon was stolen from Florida, where the Sisk family had just visited a friend.
Clemmons had King testify about video games, including a type called “first-person shooter,” and about simulations used to train people to shoot firearms.
Johnny Morrell, a Limestone sheriff’s investigator, identified “devices,” which appeared to be cellphones, owned by victims John and Mary Sisk as well as by Mason Sisk. He said an FBI lab at Redstone Arsenal broke through the security barriers on Mary’s phone and transferred the contents to a USB drive but couldn’t do the same with John’s phone. He got into Mason’s phone because Mason gave him the four-digit code.
Circuit Judge Chad Wise sent jurors home about 4 p.m. and told them to return at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. He said Wednesday and Thursday might be long days. He did not say how long he expected the trial to last.
