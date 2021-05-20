ATHENS — A Limestone County jury today found an Athens man guilty of manslaughter, first-degree assault and DUI in a crash that killed another Athens man and injured his stepdaughter, prosecutors said.
Scotty Dale Moss, 40, was charged with reckless murder, the alternate count of manslaughter, first-degree assault and DUI in the Oct. 2, 2018, collision that killed 37-year-old Lloyd Jason Reed and injured Reed’s stepdaughter, Mercedes “Sadie” Norman, who was 16 at the time. Norman was a passenger in Reed’s Chevrolet El Camino, and Moss was driving a GMC Envoy with one passenger.
The crash occurred on Zehner Road near its intersection with Quinn Road.
The jury of nine men and three women deliberated for three and a half hours before returning a verdict. Sentencing by Circuit Judge Robert Baker is set for June 10.
