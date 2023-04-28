ATHENS — A jury convicted Mason Sisk on Thursday afternoon of capital murder of his father, stepmother and three siblings, and the judge scheduled a sentencing hearing in July.
The jury of nine men and three women emerged about 3:50 after two hours of deliberations with convictions on four counts of capital murder — one for killing multiple people and three for killing children under age 14.
Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise will decide whether to sentence Sisk to life without parole or life with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Because of his age, he is not eligible for the death penalty. He was 14 when his family was killed and is 18 now.
But defense attorney Shay Golden said Sisk would appeal the conviction.
The Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles will prepare a report about Sisk before the sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. on July 25.
Assistant District Attorney Kristen Clemmons delivered most of the closing arguments.
“I have a small child at home right now,” she said after the verdict, “and so it was very personal for me.”
District Attorney Brian Jones said Sisk’s own statements appeared significant to the verdict, as well as the murder weapon, its being stolen from Florida, and Sisk telling authorities where to find it.
“He’s the only person who could have done it,” Jones said. “… This was not a ‘Lifetime’ movie where a ghost killed somebody.”
There are no winners, Jones said. Mason “will never be able to walk free,” but his conviction won’t bring back three dead children.
Golden said he was “disappointed” in the verdict but had been preparing to appeal if necessary. “The truth has a way of finding its way out, and sometimes it just takes time.”
As for Mason Sisk, Golden said, “He’s been hurting. He’s dealing with it as best he can. … It is difficult for him. All things considered, he’s got no one to give him any kind of instruction or guidance on how to deal with that.”
Shortly after the case went to the jury, alternate juror Chavigny Sales said that she would have voted guilty. She did not participate in the verdict. She said Sisk lied but then confessed, and she cited his comments to his girlfriend after the crime.
“I would have been crazy, freaking out,” she said. “… I would have called my grandmother, not my girlfriend … if I did not do it. … He should have been some type of shook.”
Regarding victim John Sisk’s brother Lance, she said, “I wish he would have come and said something.” Lance Sisk had been mentioned as a possible suspect during the trial.
---
Lawyers address jury
The prosecution and defense argued their cases Thursday morning, the ninth day of the trial. Clemmons spoke first, followed by Golden. Then Jones summed things up for the state.
“One by one, room by room, shot by shot — John Sisk, Mary Sisk, Colson Sisk, Grayson Sisk, Aurora Sisk — the defendant killed his entire family on the night of Sept. 2, 2019, as they lay in their beds in their home … because he was fed up with them,” Clemmons said as she started, describing what happened in the family’s house on Ridge Road in Elkmont. Now, she said, was the time for jurors to hold him accountable.
Golden presented a different take.
“You’re talking about six head shots in less than four seconds in three different bedrooms in the dark,” he said. He sarcastically repeated some of the prosecutors’ arguments and disputed them.
“If it was as clear as what the state says, we wouldn’t be here,” Golden said. He said the state wanted the jury to “ignore the totality.”
---
Prosecutors’ argument
On a computer screen, Clemmons showed still photos of the victims and videos from the interrogation in which Mason Sisk confessed. She used lists and checkmarks in contending that the state had proved guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
She cited Sisk’s own statements and corroborating evidence and tried to refute other theories brought up at trial: that a mystery person was the killer, that a masked man ordered Sisk to shoot them, that a drug dealer was taking revenge, and that Lance Sisk was a suspect.
“Members of the jury,” she said regarding reasonable doubt, “if something is not believable, then it’s not reasonable.” She said not to accept “wildly unreasonable assumptions when there’s a particularly reasonable answer sitting right over here in this courtroom” — referring to Mason Sisk.
She cited Sisk’s contradictory statements in the hours after the killings, leading up to his confession at the Sheriff’s Office in a room with then-Sheriff Mike Blakely and investigator Johnny Morrell.
She noted that Sisk provided information about the murder weapon, a 9mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol, and told officers where to find it. The gun disappeared from a friend’s house in Florida while the Sisk family was visiting, and Mason Sisk took a backpack into a bathroom during a search for it, she said.
“That’s how you know that this is the murder weapon, and that’s how you know that the defendant is the one who pulled the trigger,” she said. “… The defendant did it, just like he said he did.”
She said investigators are “not perfect,” but they stayed on the scene for 18 hours collecting evidence while three bodies were still in the house. Two victims died later.
Clemmons pointed to conflicts Mason Sisk had with his stepmother, Mary, about doing laundry, and noted that Mary Sisk took away his cellphone. Clemmons cited his complaint about Mary Sisk during the interview: “She’s way too hard on the kids and me.” Jones said later that Mason Sisk’s rage was against his stepmother, not his father.
Mason Sisk made small talk in the interrogation room, but “never one time does he ask about his dying family,” Clemmons said. In texts with a girlfriend, he seemed to be joking about the crime, she said.
“No one else on this entire planet thinks there’s something funny about shooting children in the head.”
---
Defense argument
Golden cast doubt on the value of the confession and said there were “fatal” questions about the investigation.
“You’re talking about a 14-year-old kid in a 6-foot room with the sheriff and law enforcement who tell you, ‘We’re just trying to get what we want out of you,’ ” he said.
Sisk was “young, fatigued, scared, disoriented and intimidated” when he confessed, Golden said.
He said the Florida friend could have given John Sisk the gun, or John Sisk could have taken it.
He said investigators brushed off the possibility that John Sisk had been working with the FBI as a witness because “they had found the easiest way to close this case” and needed “a patsy.”
“They stopped the investigation that night,” Golden said. “… Instead of looking at anything that happened, they put him in a room and talked him down to where they wanted him to be.”
He asked why the state needed to “explain away mistakes” in such an important case.
He noted that although the state produced evidence from Mary Sisk's cellphone, John Sisk’s cellphone became inoperable and inaccessible while in government custody.
“Had we (the defense) had the opportunity, you all would have seen everything that was on it,” he said.
Mason Sisk acted as a “loving parent” and a “protector” to the younger children in a difficult family situation, Golden said.
“The state has taken a lot of this stuff out of context. … The case that they want you to convict this man on, it don’t scratch reasonable doubt.”
He said the state should not be allowed to “shortcut, sidestep and duck under and around.”
In his final summation, Jones told the jury that “all the what-ifs don’t add up to what’s standing right in front of you. … As jurors, unlike the lawyers, you don’t check your common sense at the door.”
After lunch, Wise gave the jury instructions about law and procedure.
“You are the sole judge of the evidence,” he told the jurors, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless found guilty beyond reasonable doubt.
