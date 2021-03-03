Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is holding its annual Trash Attack and Waterway Cleanup on Saturday from 8 am to noon to clean along roadsides, public lands, rivers and other waterways in Limestone County.
Check-in locations for volunteers are Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens, the boat launch area off Hatchery Road in West Limestone and downtown Ardmore. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8-8:30 a.m. at one of the locations for supply distribution, instructions, refreshments and a group photo.
Donuts and coffee will be served to volunteers at check-in and KALB will supply litter grabbers, vests, trash bags and gloves, if needed, to use during the cleanup. The Tennessee Valley Authority is the event's premier sponsor.
To register, call 256-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com. Registration for the event is not required, but is helpful to be able to provide adequate supplies and refreshments.
When in group settings, masks and social distancing will be required.
