ATHENS — It’s been 11 years since the last countywide household hazardous waste collection, and the executive coordinator of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is asking Limestone County to help pay for one.
Lynne Hart asked the Limestone County Commission for $25,000 to be included in the county’s fiscal 2020 budget for the collection project. She also plans to ask the Athens City Council for $10,000. Her request came during the commission’s work session Wednesday, in which several agencies asked for appropriations to be included in the fiscal 2020 budget.
Instead of splitting the cost 50/50, the funding amounts are based on the percentage of county households in and outside the Athens city limits, Hart said.
KALB’s anonymous survey found that 74 of 100 respondents are stockpiling hazardous waste items hoping for a collection day, 31 hide items in their trash, five dump leftover cleaning chemicals down the drain, 11 dump chemicals, gas, insecticides and fertilizers outside, seven burn items, six “sneak” their items into the city of Huntsville’s household hazardous waste collections and one admitted to dropping off items at the Recycling Center.
Among the items that people reported having at their homes: paint, auto fluids, fertilizers, weed killers, drain, oven and other household cleaners, pool chemicals, mercury and lighter fluid.
“It’s an environmental issue,” Hart said after the meeting. And, if people are stockpiling household hazardous waste in barns and other places, “it’s a safety and health issue.”
Memphis-based Clean Harbors Environmental Services estimated the costs for a household hazardous waste collection event at $34,522.12, including waste disposal, Clean Harbors staff, collection supplies, transportation and recovery and waste fees.
The event, Hart said, is “totally dependent on the city and county providing the funding I’m requesting in full.”
KALB can organize and promote the event and provide the labor, but “we can’t cover the cost of the collection,” she said.
In the survey, 76 respondents said that having regular collections is extremely important.
The organization hosts the annual Elk River Cleanup and a countywide cleanup for roadsides, neighborhoods, waterways and public lands.
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said organizations are still turning in their requests for appropriations for the upcoming fiscal year. The commission will vote on the fiscal 2020 budget Sept. 16, he said.
KALB received an appropriation of $25,000 for the current fiscal year from the Athens City Council, while receiving no appropriation from the commission for fiscal 2019, after getting $6,000 in the previous year’s budget.
Commissioners also discussed a project to widen and resurface a 1-mile stretch of Newby Road from Mooresville Road to Gray Road.
The only bid for the project, of $469,078, was submitted by The Rogers Group, said County Engineer Marc Massey. The Rogers Group operates a quarry in the vicinity.
A vote to award the bid is scheduled for the commission’s meeting Monday.
Limestone County residents have come to the commission numerous times with concerns about the condition of Gray and Newby roads, which are located around the quarry. They’ve complained that the large, heavy trucks using those roads have damaged the roads and shoulders, residential concrete driveways and lawns and concrete pipes under the roadway.
All-way stop signs were installed earlier this year at Newby and Gray roads in an effort to slow traffic.
Massey said the Newby Road project would include widening the road by one foot on each side, making it 22 feet wide, and building turn lanes into two subdivisions there.
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner said the work could get started the week after Labor Day.
