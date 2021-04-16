The City of Athens has started a new project, Athens 2040, to update the city’s comprehensive plan, led by the City of Athens and planning consultant Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative.
The public will have several opportunities to participate in the process, starting with the community kickoff event on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at City Hall, Council Chambers, 200 W. Hobbs St.. The event will be held in-person and virtually. To attend via Zoom, visit Athens2040.com to register.
A comprehensive plan is a long-range policy document that establishes the vision and goals for the city's growth over the next 20 years. The comprehensive plan will be used to help guide and improve livability, economics, mobility, recreation, employment, services and education.
For information on the project, visit athens2040.com.
